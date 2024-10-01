Half-a-century milestone honors founder’s vision

Miguel Juan del Gallego, a mechanical engineering graduate, began his career working in a trading company. He was later assigned to Cebu where he met his future wife Maria Elena Galan. Two months after their wedding, they started Del Gallego Enterprises right from their own home. Several years later in 1981, the company officially became Degalen Corporation.
As the company expanded, so did its portfolio of products and services. In the 1990s, they opened several branches in Bacolod City, Cagayan de Oro and later in nearby Iligan City. This growth allowed the company to enhance its market presence and cater to a broader customer base in these regions.
Sadly, in December of 2022, Del Gallego unexpectedly passed on, leaving behind a legacy for his daughters to uphold. This transition marks a significant moment as they take the responsibility of preserving their father’s heritage and impact in the community.
Recently, Degalen proudly celebrated its 50th anniversary, a momentous milestone in its history. This half-century achievement highlights the company’s commitment of excellence and innovation in its industry.
The gala dinner held at the Grand Ballroom of the Casino Español de Cebu honored employees and partners who have contributed to its success. The celebration also featured the unveiling of a special commemorative logo and promotional offers for customers, reflecting gratitude for their loyalty over the years.
Degalen Corp. has been a key player in the industrial mill supply sector for over five decades and is recognized as one of the leading suppliers of bearings in the Philippines. Additionally, Degalen is an authorized distributor of The Schaeffler Group Industrial in the Philippines.
The future of Degalen Corp. is filled with promise and exciting new opportunities. Inspired by the memory and legacy of its founder, Miguel del Gallego, the company headed by its chief executive officer Monique del Gallego Jarque, chief operating officer Meryl del Gallego Martinez, Paco Jarque and vice president for Sales and chief financial officer Andre Borromeo continues to have a clear vision of its goals, which is to grow and expand its reach by enhancing partnerships with a roster of leading companies nationwide.