Half-a-century milestone honors founder’s vision

Miguel Juan del Gallego, a mechanical engineering graduate, began his career working in a trading company. He was later assigned to Cebu where he met his future wife Maria Elena Galan. Two months after their wedding, they started Del Gallego Enterprises right from their own home. Several years later in 1981, the company officially became Degalen Corporation.

As the company expanded, so did its portfolio of products and services. In the 1990s, they opened several branches in Bacolod City, Cagayan de Oro and later in nearby Iligan City. This growth allowed the company to enhance its market presence and cater to a broader customer base in these regions.