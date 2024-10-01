Grab, Move It hold annual wellness event

Some 4,000 Grab and Move It riders, partners, and their families attended the recent Health and Wellness Driver Care Event 2024. The event highlighted Grab Philippines’ and Move It’s adoption of a more holistic approach to health and wellness to empower their fleets.

During the event, participants attended seminars and workshops conducted by the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, Philippine Red Cross, First Metro Asset Management Inc. and Pag-IBIG, covering topics like healthy diets, social protection, road safety and financial well-being.

Attendees were given medical, dental and optometric checkups.

In partnership with Generika Pharmacy, Grab and Move It provided free consultations, vitamins, health supplements, and medications, as well as customized dentures for 700 pre-registered participants.

The companies also collaborated with Pag-IBIG and PhilHealth to streamline the accreditation and membership application process, setting up dedicated booths at the event to issue Loyalty Card Plus and health IDs.

CJ Lacsican, Grab Philippines head of cities and business operations, emphasized the dedication of their partners, noting, “It’s true that nothing beats the hard work and resourcefulness of Grab driver and delivery partners and Move It rider partners. In their diligence, they sometimes forget to pay attention to their health.”

The event also featured self-care services such as complimentary haircuts, massages and nail cleaning, offering much-needed relaxation for the hardworking partners.

In the lead-up to the event, Grab and Move It hosted an online seminar to provide wellness education for partners unable to attend in person, featuring speakers from the Philippine Red Cross, Department of Agriculture, and Shell Philippines who discussed healthy eating and vehicle maintenance. They also offered complimentary oil changes through Shell and MechaniGO.ph.

The companies are committed to promoting a healthier lifestyle for their driver and rider communities, utilizing technology like the Fatigue Nudge feature to encourage breaks after extended online hours.

The in-app learning platforms, GrabAcademy and Ka-Move It Academy, offer courses on physical and mental health, as well as financial well-being, for riders.