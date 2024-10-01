Go welcomes PNP reprobe of Barayuga’s death

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go welcomed the plan of the Philippine National Police (PNP) to re-open the investigation on the death of former Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) official Wesley Barayuga.

“It is but right to give justice to his family. It is best to reopen the probe so we can have the guilty brought to jail,” he said.

Go likewise clarified that he did not have any knowledge behind the motive of the killing or any related information as mentioned by former PCSO chair Anselmo Simeon Pinili.

As a legislator, Go pointed out that he could not interfere with the process of investigation conducted by the police regarding the incident.

“Please get your facts straight. Doon lang sana tayo sa totoo at tama (Let’s be on the side of truth and right),” he stressed.

Go underscored that his focus is on fulfilling his mandate as a senator and prioritizing public service especially for Filipinos in need.