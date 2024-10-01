Galvez pushes final peace deal with Reds

Presidential Peace Adviser Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. stressed Tuesday that there is still a need for the Philippine government to engage in a “final political settlement” with the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front of the Philippines (CPP-NPA-NDFP).

According to Galvez, this is necessary despite the continuing decline of communist insurgencies throughout the country. “Yes, definitely, because we need finality. We need to engage in a final political settlement,” Galvez said in an ambush interview.

He made the statement when asked if there is still a need to push through with the peace talks with the communist rebels amid the continuous declaration of various communities as insurgency-free.

“The declaration of insurgency-free is basically operational and has a significant effect. But our primary goal is to have a complete agreement; constituting armed struggle is no longer needed to effect change,” Galvez said.

There are ongoing exploratory peace talks between the Philippine government and the CPP-NPA-NDFP.

“We need the other side to know that there is no need for armed rebellion. If they agree, and we end up having a peace agreement, at least we can say there is a final settlement,” Galvez noted.

Under the Oslo Joint Communiqué, the Philippine government and the NDF agreed to a principled and peaceful resolution of the armed conflict, which would pave the way for the transformation of the CPP-NPA-NDF.

Galvez, who heads the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity (OPAPRU), believes that the ongoing exploratory talks “would attract positive results,” which would help the government promote just and lasting peace in the country.

He said the government is adamant about concluding a final peace settlement with the communists before the end of the Marcos administration.

The country’s anti-terrorism council has declared the entire CPP-NPA-NDFP as a terrorist organization. During the early days of the exploratory talks, the CPP-NPA-NDFP requested the removal of their terrorist designation.

However, National Security Adviser Eduardo Año said granting the CPP-NPA-NDF’s request must undergo the process of peace settlement.