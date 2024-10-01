Furniture-shopping easier online

Lazada, a leading eCommerce platform in Southeast Asia, partners with LINSY, an online furniture brand that promises stylish, functional and affordable pieces.
LINSY designs focus on comfort and versatility, ensuring each product meets strict international quality and environmental standards. With a commitment to making high-quality furniture accessible to all, LINSY offers three distinctive styles: Modern, Light Luxury and Nordic. This variety allows anyone to create a home that truly reflects their personal tastes and lifestyle.
“Lazada is committed to delivering a superior online shopping experience and offering a wide assortment of top-quality products at the best prices,” said Angel Ramiro, Lazada Philippines’ chief operating officer. “We are thrilled to welcome LINSY to LazMall, where we can expand our furniture selection and introduce a new concept of stylish and practical living for Filipinos.”
LINSY’s official launch in the Philippines was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Glorietta 2, attended by key executives from both LINSY and Lazada Philippines. The event marked the beginning of a new chapter for home design enthusiasts, with LINSY set to inspire a new wave of stylish, functional living in the country.