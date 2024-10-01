Furniture-shopping easier online

“Lazada is committed to delivering a superior online shopping experience and offering a wide assortment of top-quality products at the best prices,” said Angel Ramiro, Lazada Philippines’ chief operating officer. “We are thrilled to welcome LINSY to LazMall, where we can expand our furniture selection and introduce a new concept of stylish and practical living for Filipinos.”

LINSY’s official launch in the Philippines was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Glorietta 2, attended by key executives from both LINSY and Lazada Philippines. The event marked the beginning of a new chapter for home design enthusiasts, with LINSY set to inspire a new wave of stylish, functional living in the country.