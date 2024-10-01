Former Manila mayor Lito Atienza seeks political comeback

Three-time Manila Mayor Lito Atienza formally expressed his desire for a political comeback during the first day of the certificate of candidacy (CoC) filing on Tuesday, 1 October.

Atienza will serve as the Buhay Party-list first nominee. He previously served as the party-list's representative from 2013 to 2022.

He unsuccessfully ran for vice president during the 2022 polls as the running mate of Senator Manny Pacquiao.

Atienza formerly served as the Mayor of Manila from 1998 to 2007.

"I'm very excited to rejoin the political ring," he said.

A pro-life party-list, Buhay is known for its staunch opposition to abortion and birth control.

"Anything that anti-life, I'm sorry, you may not agree. Divorce is anti-life. But the worst form of anti-life is abortion. If anyone of you is pro-abortion, then you will not agree with me," Atienza said.

"The Buhay Party-list will fight it tooth and nail. If we make it, abortion will not make it," he added.