'Final political settlement’ with Reds still needed — Galvez

Despite the continuing decline of communist insurgencies throughout the country, Presidential Peace Adviser Carlito Galvez Jr. stressed there’s still a need for the Philippine government to engage in a ‘final political settlement’ with the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front of the Philippines (CPP-NPA-NDFP).

“Yes, definitely because we need finality. We need to engage in a final political settlement,” Galvez said in an ambush interview.

Galvez made the statement when asked if there’s still a need to push through peace talks with the communist rebels amid the continuous declaration of insurgency-free in various communities previously infiltrated communities.

“The declaration of insurgency-free is basically operational and it has a significant effect. But our primary goal is to have a complete agreement, constituting armed struggle is not anymore needed in order to effect change,” said Galvez.

There’s an ongoing exploratory peace talks between the Philippine government and the CPP-NPA-NDFP.

“We need the other side to know that there’s no need for armed rebellion. If they agreed and we’ll end up having a peace agreement, at least we can say there’s a final settlement,” Galvez noted.

Under the Oslo Joint Communiqué, the Philippine government and the NDF agreed to a principled and peaceful resolution of the armed conflict which would pave the way for the transformation of the CPP-NPA-NDF.

Galvez, who heads the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity (OPAPRU), believed that the ongoing exploratory talks "would attract positive results" which would help the government promote just and lasting peace in the country.

He said the government was adamant about concluding a final peace settlement with the communists before the end of the Marcos administration.

The country’s anti-terrorism council has declared the entire party of the CPP-NPA-NDFP as a terrorist organization.

During the early days of the exploratory talks, the CPP-NPA-NDFP requested the removal of terrorist designation among their ranks.

However, National Security Adviser Eduardo Año said granting the CPP-NPA-NDF’s request should undergo the process of peace settlement.

“It has a process and cannot be done indiscriminately. Of course, in a peace settlement, they should really agree to abandon the armed struggle. The removal of the designation would be easy,” Año previously said.

The CPP-NPA is also listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand.