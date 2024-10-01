Filipinos question Canada’s study permits cap

Filipino international students in Canada are grappling with uncertainty following the federal government’s recent decision to cap study permits.

The new policy imposes a limit on student visa approvals, reducing them to 360,000 out of a maximum of 606,250 applications.

Philippine Ambassador to Canada Andrelita Austria expressed concern that this reduction could significantly impact over 30,000 Filipino students currently studying in the country, as well as those planning to apply.

Austria noted that while many Filipino students come to Canada with hopes of becoming permanent residents, this outcome is far from guaranteed.

“Students should focus on their education and not risk their future on uncertain prospects of permanent residency,” she cautioned.

Fil Global Immigration Services Corporation, an agency assisting aspiring Filipino students, confirmed in an email that they have already seen a decline in student visa applications due to the cap.

Canada has experienced a sharp increase in Filipino student migration, with nearly 49,000 Filipinos holding Canadian study permits in 2023 — a 50 percent rise from 2022 figures.

This surge in student arrivals has contributed to the government’s move to tighten regulations as it addresses ongoing housing and affordability challenges.