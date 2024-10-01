Escalation in the Middle East: Iran launches missile strikes on Israel

The Israeli military reported that Iran launched over 100 missiles at Israel on 1 October 2024, representing a severe escalation in the ongoing conflict between the Middle Eastern rivals. The missiles were intercepted above Jerusalem, as captured in dramatic images showing the projectiles being neutralized in mid-air.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) stated that the missile strikes occurred just before 1 p.m. EDT, shortly after the U.S. indicated that Iran was preparing to launch missile strikes imminently. Following the attacks, Israeli civilians were urged to seek shelter. Iran has claimed responsibility for the assault, labeling it as a "first wave" of retaliation for the killings of multiple Hezbollah leaders.

In the aftermath of the missile strikes, airspaces in neighboring Jordan and Iraq were closed, and Israeli airports began redirecting flights. A senior White House official stated that the U.S. was actively supporting preparations to defend Israel against the impending threats, warning of severe consequences for Iran.

The IDF confirmed that they intercepted a large number of missiles, with some reaching their targets, resulting in minor injuries from shrapnel in the Tel Aviv area. Emergency services reported at least two light injuries but no serious casualties as a result of the strikes.