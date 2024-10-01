End to hazing culture urged

Former Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri issued a stern warning on Tuesday to fraternities and organizations that continue to engage in hazing rites, following the tragic death of an 18-year-old student from Nueva Ecija, allegedly due to hazing-related activities.

“As a parent, it is incredibly painful to lose a child to senseless violence. How many more families will mourn and grieve because of this despicable tradition?” said Zubiri, who authored and sponsored the Anti-Hazing Act of 2018.

“We must put an end to this senseless violence. Fraternities and organizations that allow or promote hazing must be held accountable,” he added.

Earlier this week, an 18-year-old male student in Jaen, Nueva Ecija was reportedly killed supposedly due to hazing.

Authorities identified the victim as Ren Joseph Bayan, a Grade 11 student at San Pablo National High School in Jaen, Nueva Ecija.

Bayan reportedly participated in the initiation rites of the Tau-Gamma Phi fraternity. His lifeless body was brought home by fraternity members, who, according to his aunt, fled immediately afterward.

For Zubiri, hazing has “no place in the society,” adding that it is a “crime, plain and simple.”

“Those who participate in or enable such murderous criminal acts must face the full force of the law,” he said.

“We amended, strengthened, and fortified the law against hazing because of what happened to Atio Castillo, whose case will hopefully be decided today, bringing justice to his senseless death,” he added.

Zubiri called on authorities to ensure that those responsible for the death of Bayan are held accountable for their crime.

“I call on the authorities to act swiftly and decisively. Find and hold accountable those responsible for this crime. There is no excuse for this kind of barbarism, and those who take part in these deadly rites must be brought to justice immediately,” he said.

“It is infuriating that we still lose young lives to hazing despite the legal safeguards already in place. To the family of the victim, my deepest sympathies go out to you. I cannot imagine the pain and suffering you are going through right now,” he added.