Election countdown on: Where’s the opposition?

The filing of certificates of candidacy for national and local positions marks the start of the electoral season, but one question stands out: Where is the opposition?
Following the landslide victory of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in the 2022 presidential elections, the opposition has failed to come up with a united front, its influence diminished by shifting allegiances, personality-driven politics, and the dominance of political dynasties.
The Liberal Party, the primary opposition group during the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte, suffers from a lack of grassroots support and the exodus of its prominent members.
Leni Robredo, the LP’s standard-bearer in 2022, has decided to run for mayor of her hometown Naga City. She, however, has yet to file her CoC.
The once-powerful Partido Demokratiko Pilipino of Duterte has been weakened by defections. It has nominated only three Senate candidates so far: incumbents Christopher “Bong” Go and Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, along with actor Phillip Salvador.
The opposition’s struggle for relevance is further complicated by the switching of loyalties depending on the administration in power. This practice, known as turncoatism, has prevented opposition parties from building a sustained influence.
No united opposition
InfraWatch convenor Terry Ridon acknowledged that while there isn’t a broad opposition coalition, various groups still advocate for their shared goals, such as initiating the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) trial of former President Rodrigo Duterte.
“It’s true that there’s not a united opposition today, but within the broader opposition forces, there are unified battles and issues,” Ridon told DAILY TRIBUNE.
In 2023, a pre-trial chamber of the ICC authorized the prosecutor to resume an investigation into alleged crimes committed by Duterte from November 2011 to June 2016, including extrajudicial killings in Davao City.
“They each have their own advocacies, but for the most part, they are united in holding the Duterte government accountable,” Ridon said. “This is evident in the statements of [Leila] de Lima and our colleagues from the Makabayan bloc.”
De Lima, a former senator, has been named the first nominee for the LP-backed partylist group Mamamayang Liberal.
Human rights lawyer Chel Diokno, another opposition stalwart, was initially set to run for the Senate for the third time before the Akbayan Party announced he would be their first nominee for their party-list group.
For Ridon, this was a strategic move.
“It’s easier to win in the party-list than in the Senate. The requirement for the Senate is at least 15 million votes, but to be safe you need around 30 million. In the partylist, you only need a minimum of 400,000 votes,” he explained.
“If the goal of some opposition members is to place advocates in Congress or the Senate, then it’s a smart move by the Akbayan Party to field Chel Diokno in the partylist.”
Interestingly, no candidates for senator or partylist representative from the opposition appeared on Tuesday.
The Akbayan Party previously announced plans to field former senators Kiko Pangilinan and Bam Aquino in its senatorial lineup in the 2025 elections.
Pangilinan ran in 2022 as Robredo’s running mate, while Aquino was defeated in the 2019 elections, finishing 14th and missing out on a spot in the top 12.
Romualdez among early birds
House Speaker Martin Romualdez, a lawyer and president of the ruling party Lakas-CMD allied with the Marcos administration’s Partido Federal ng Pilipinas, will seek reelection as third-termer representative of the first district Leyte.
Romualdez’s tenure as a lawmaker began in 2007, and his current bid would mark his sixth consecutive year in Congress.
Rookie lawmaker Wilber Lee, meanwhile, will seek a senatorial seat in the upcoming elections under Aksyon Demokratiko.
He said he would bring to the Senate the advocacies he pushed in the House of Representatives, such as affordable food, job security, and accessible and compassionate healthcare for all Filipinos, especially those financially incapable.
On the other hand, former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo clarified that she has no intention to run as a senator and would rather seek reelection as Pampanga’s second district representative to “address the needs and priorities” of her constituents.
Third-termer Albay Rep. Joey Salceda, Arroyo’s then chief of staff, would make a comeback as Albay governor.
Lanao del Sur Rep. Zia Adiong, Navotas Rep. Toby Tiangco and Cavite Rep. Jolo Revilla also filed their reelection bid in their respective Comelec local offices.
Senator Francis Tolentino also filed his CoC, seeking reelection. He was accompanied by allies, including Tagaytay Mayor Bambol Tolentino, Cavite Gov. Jonvic Remulla, Caloocan 1st District Rep. Oscar Malapitan, and his son, Michael Francis Tolentino.
Tolentino will run under President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s senatorial slate, Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas.
Other less-known candidates filing for Senate seats included sustainable energy advocate David Chan, electrician-carpenter Alexander Encarnacion, and lawyer-doctor Jose Montemayor Jr.
Partylist candidates
The Kabayan Partylist was the first group to file its CoCs, representing overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and seafarers. The partylist aims to advocate for the rights and welfare of Filipino workers abroad, focusing on issues such as labor protection, fair wages, and access to legal assistance.
The Buhay Partylist, led by former Manila Mayor Lito Atienza, also filed its CoC.
“I’m very excited to rejoin the political ring,” said Atienza, who served as the party-list’s representative from 2013 to 2022. He ran for vice president in the 2022 elections but was unsuccessful.
Atienza’s platform emphasizes healthcare access, social services, and support for marginalized communities.
The Bayan Muna Partylist is seeking a return to the House, led by human rights lawyer Neri Colmenares.
“Our proposal is for the government to find a way to lower the prices of goods,” Colmenares said.
His agenda includes advocating for human rights, social justice, and environmental protection, reflecting the party’s longstanding commitment to progressive policies.
Former lawmaker Jeffrey Soriano filed the CoC for the ACT-CIS Partylist, which secured three seats in the House of Representatives during the last elections.
Soriano resigned his House seat in 2023 and was replaced by former broadcaster Erwin Tulfo.
The ACT-CIS Partylist focuses on issues related to the informal sector, social services and community development.
Other partylist groups that filed CoCs on the first day included Ang Bombero ng Pilipinas, which advocates for firefighters and emergency responders; Ako OFW, dedicated to addressing the needs of overseas Filipino workers; Manila Teachers, which represents educators; Lingap Partylist, focusing on social welfare; Agap Partylist, advocating for marginalized sectors; Akay ni Sol, which emphasizes support for the poor; Coop-NATCOO, which champions cooperative movements; Kamanggagawa Partylist, dedicated to labor rights; and Diwa Partylist, which focuses on education and cultural preservation.