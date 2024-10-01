DPWH completes CL infra projects

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Regional Office 3 has completed various infrastructure projects in Central Luzon, providing new facilities and roads to residents of the area.

In the province of Aurora, the DPWH has opened the newly completed P86.85-million Casiguran Bridge that serves as a vital link between the national and municipal roads on the Dinadiawan-Casiguran Section of the Baler-Casiguran Road.

The project involves the reconstruction of the 60-lineal meter bridge, which includes a 115-lineal meter Approach A, a 114-lineal meter Approach B, a 3,693-square meter asphalt overlay that improves ride quality and extends the pavement’s lifespan, and 25 sets of solar light lamp posts that enhance visibility and safety for motorists during low-light conditions.

Aurora District Engineer Roderick Andal emphasized that the bridge significantly improves access for both residents and vehicles, facilitating the transport of goods and services and thus supporting local businesses and economic growth.

“Beyond enhancing connectivity, the bridge is strategically positioned along the Dinadiawan-Casiguran section of the Baler-Casiguran Road, providing crucial access to key tourist destinations and agricultural areas in Aurora province. It also serves as the only route to the municipality of Dilasag, further integrating the local communities and expanding opportunities for tourism and commerce,” Andal added. In the town of Pilar in Bataan, the DPWH Bataan 2nd District Engineering Office crecently completed and turned over a versatile community facility to local officials of Barangay Pantingan.

Funded under the 2024 national budget, the P4.9-million project is a significant boost for local development, providing the community with a secure space for delivering a variety of essential services.

According to District Engineer Ulysses Llado, the two-story building will house a community daycare, health center, barangay learning hub, security post, and an office for the homeowners’ association.

“We designed it to address both immediate needs and long-term growth. Our goal is to create a facility that supports the community now and helps it thrive in the future,” Llado explained.

In the town of Floridablanca, the DWPH Pampanga 2nd District Engineering Office recently completed the construction of a 652-lineal meter road along Purok 1 in Barangay Anon.