DoJ launches ‘Justice in Action Lecture Series’

The Department of Justice Action Center (DoJAC) has recently launched the “Justice in Action Lecture Series” to raise awareness about violence and discrimination and empower individuals to take action against these issues.

In a statement, the DoJ said that the series aims to educate and inspire participants to advocate for justice and equality by engaging experts, advocates and community leaders.

In collaboration with a newly formed civil society group and the women’s rights organization Kababaihan, the inaugural session brought together law students from San Sebastian College of Law in Manila to discuss rape and the Safe Spaces Act.

DoJAC chief Justice Undersecretary Margarita Gutierrez stressed the urgent need to address abuse against women, as many cases of abuse go unreported due to fear and stigma.

“It is heartbreaking to know that for every case we hear or study about, countless others remain silent and unreported, trapped in shadows of fear and stigma. We see only the tip of the iceberg, while beneath the surface lies a vast ocean of suffering and unspoken truths,” Gutierrez said.

“We must be the voices for those who cannot speak, the advocates for those who have been silenced by fear,” she added.

Gutierrez also encouraged participants and the community to join the discussions and become part of the movement for a safer and more equitable society.

Meantime, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” C. Remulla praised the efforts of Gutierrez and other DoJAC officials in organizing the lecture series, adding that it plays a vital role in empowering people with legal knowledge to protect themselves and their loved ones.

The DoJ and the Philippine Association of Law Schools also signed a memorandum of agreement to strengthen access to legal services.