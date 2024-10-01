DHSUD activates Luzon shelter clusters for Julian

Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar announced on Tuesday, 1 October, that the agency has activated Luzon shelter clusters to provide prompt assistance to families affected by severe Tropical Storm Julian.

"Ang agaran tugon ng DHSUD ay dapat masiguro ng ating mga Regional Offices. Dapat lagi tayong nakahanda na ayudahin ang mga apektadong kababayan sa oras ng sakuna," Secretary Acuzar said. "Dapat lagi tayong pro-active para maibigay natin ang tulong kung kailan ito kailangan ng ating mga kababayan."

Undersecretary for Disaster Response Randy Escolango subsequently issued a memorandum to Regional Offices in the Ilocos Region (RO1), Cagayan Valley (RO2), Central Luzon (RO3), Calabarzon (RO4A), and the Cordillera Administrative Region, instructing them to activate their respective clusters.

"All concerned Regional Directors are enjoined to coordinate with the respective shelter cluster members within the regional convene using all available means," Escolango said.

Regional directors have also been instructed to submit daily situation reports.

This action follows the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council's Memorandum No. 244 s. 2024, which called for the activation or standby readiness of response clusters due to the approaching storm. DHSUD leads the shelter cluster in disaster response.

Disaster response

In addition, the DHSUD has already approved over P30 million in assistance for victims of Typhoon "Carina" and recent fire incidents in Bacoor City, Cavite, and other parts of the country. Some beneficiaries have already received cash aid under the DHSUD’s Integrated Disaster Shelter Assistance Program (IDSAP).

Through IDSAP, the department provides P30,000 in cash aid for those with totally damaged homes and P10,000 for partially damaged ones due to natural or man-made calamities.