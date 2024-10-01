Creative icons imagine the Yuletide

The most wonderful time of the year is back, and it’s time to make magic this season with Rustan’s Christmas Shop.
Be inspired and drop by the store to check out the captivating set-ups from some of the country’s creative visionaries. Design the merriest spaces with Rustan’s Christmas Shop, the one-stop-shop for all things festive. From timeless decor, enchanting ornaments, or unique holiday finds, the household name in shopping offers the finest selection that turns your dream holiday theme into a reality with curated items ranging from classic to contemporary.
In this season of magical moments, Rustan’s collaborates with some of the country’s creative icons, using all thoughtfully chosen items available at Rustan’s Christmas Shop. In the store, be enchanted by the stunning Christmas tree displays this season. Katrina Ponce Enrile presents an Autumn Moroccan-themed tree, while businesswoman Pinky Tobiano offers a timeless red-and-gold tree. Mom and society figure Odette Pumaren showcases a whimsical Winter Wonderland tree inspired by her grandchild Mateo. Style maven Tessa Prieto brings her signature whimsy with both a Christmas tree and a dazzling dining spread. Business magnate Alice Eduardo’s tree dazzles with striking crimson tones and shimmering gold accents, complemented by an elegant tablescape that creates a cozy, luxurious holiday atmosphere. Design enthusiast and editor Jet Acuzar’s tree and dining curation brings nostalgia and timeless Filipino comfort, thoughtfully crafted for intimate family gatherings.
More festive inspiration comes from model and entrepreneur Bea Soriano Dee with mother-in-law Beng Dee, curating a chic Asian Christmas breakfast tablescape with French flair. Designer Chris Nick delos Reyes adds a stunning tablescape that blends minimalism with festive glamor. Completing the line-up are siblings interior designer Bambi Mañosa Tanjutco and architect Gelo Mañosa, who present a creatively designed holiday vignette.
Elevate your own dream Christmas theme with fresh ideas and choice of accessible decor. Bring the magic of Christmas to your home and showcase the beauty of festivity through the eyes of your uniqueness.
Individuality reigns in this season as you decorate and fill every corner of your home with joy with only the finest. Rustan’s invites everyone to fill their homes with love and cheer by creating beautiful spaces that bring people together and overflow hearts with joy.
For more information, visit https://rustans.com/ or head to @rustansph on Facebook and Instagram.