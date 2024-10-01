Comelec delists 42 party-list groups

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Tuesday delisted and canceled the registration of 42 party-list groups.

In Comelec Memorandum No. 241119, the Comelec said the organizations or coalitions under the party-list systems that failed to obtain at least two percent of the votes cast or failed to participate in the last two elections will be delisted from the list of party-list groups.

The groups that have been delisted were 1-ABAA, 1-Ang Edukasyon, 1-Care, 1 Utap Bicol, Aasenso, Abante Pilipinas, Abeka, ABS, Abyan Ilonggo, ACTS OFW, Akin, AKMA-PTM, Ako Bisdak, ALIF, Alon, Amana, Anac-IP, Anakpawis, Angkla, Ang Kabuhayan, Ang DPR, and AP Partylist.

Also delisted were Ayuda Sandugo, Buklod Filipino, Butil, Clase, Kabalikat, KGB, Kontra Brownout Partylist, Koop-Kampi, Marvelous Tayo, Maypagasa, Melchora, Natodap, PDDS, Peeace, PLM, PPP, PRAI, PTA, Wow Pilipinas, and YACAP.

This brings the delisted party-list groups to about 140, according to the poll body.

Comelec Chairperson George Garcia said some delisted coalitions or groups were originally political parties accredited as political parties but not as party-lists.

Garcia said they failed to file a formal petition to be accredited as political parties with party-list groups that's why they got delisted or their registrations got canceled.

"Yung iba naman kulang-kulang. Yung iba naman wala mismong awtoridad mula sa kanilang mga miyembro. Yung iba naman nahuli namin nagsisinungaling, nameke pa ng mga dokumento (The others lack papers. Others do not have authorization from their members. The others were caught lying, even forging documents)," he told reporters.

Meanwhile, Garcia said Comelec accredited 42 party-list groups, bringing the number of eligible party-lists to participate in next year's polls to about 160.