Coco Martin officially a TikToker

Guess who’s TikTok’s newest star? It’s Coco Martin.

From the screen to your For You page (FYP), Kapamilya star Coco Martin has officially joined TikTok, and fans are loving it. In less than six hours, Martin’s verified account, @cocomartinofficial, pulled in over 68,000 followers and is quickly climbing.

Martin dropped his first video on the popular app on Monday morning 30 September, announcing his long-awaited decision to join the TikTok community.

In his clip, the FPJ’s Batang Quiapo star shared, “Matagal ko pong pinag-isipan ito at ngayon desidido na ako. Gagawin ko ito para sa kinabukasan ko, sa kinabukasan ng aking pamilya at sa kinabukasan ng lahat ng mga Pilipino (I have been thinking about doing this for a long time now, and now I am decided. I will do this for my future, for my family’s future and the future of all Filipinos).”

His debut TikTok video quickly went viral, racking up over 7.3 million views, 274.7k followers, and more than 483.1k likes as of this writing, proving his massive influence on the platform.

The actor is no stranger to social media. Last year, he launched his official Facebook page, Real Coco Martin, which now boasts over 486,000 followers, and his Instagram account, @cocomartin_ph, has gathered 396,000 followers.

Aside from his social media success, Martin continues to captivate audiences as the lead star of ABS-CBN’s primetime hit series, FPJ’s Batang Quiapo. Fans can expect to see more exciting updates from Coco as he explores the world of TikTok.