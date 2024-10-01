Chickenpox outbreak hits VSU

TACLOBAN CITY – At least 13 high school students from Visayas State University in Baybay City have been infected with chickenpox, prompting the university doctor to recommend a suspension of face-to-face classes.

In a letter to VSU President Prose Ivy Yepes last 25 September, public health unit head Dr. Christelle Venus Capuno recommended a temporary suspension of face-to-face classes and a shift to online classes to limit the exposure of students to the virus.

Capuno said nine of the 13 infected students are Grade 9 learners of VSU Integrated High School.

“Varicella, also known as chickenpox, is an airborne disease, making it highly contagious. Therefore, it is crucial that we take proactive measures to prevent further spread within the school and the community,” she said in her letter.

The university doctor also recommended wearing face marks to help reduce transmission, vaccination for unvaccinated students, and implementation of health protocols such as proper disinfection of classrooms to effectively manage the outbreak.