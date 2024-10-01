Chavit has Charly’s back

Charly Suarez has a legit heavyweight in his corner as he targets a world title clash in the country in December.

Fresh from a smashing third-round knockout of Jorge Castañeda in Arizona, Suarez is banking on former Ilocos Sur Governor Chavit Singson’s full support in a bid to fulfill his dream of becoming a world champion at age 36.

Singson has instructed one of his trusted men —Filipino-American Ricky Navalta — to commence negotiations to import Emmanuel Navarrete of Mexico.

Navarrete holds the World Boxing Organization (WBO) super-featherweight crown and the Filipino fighter is keeping his fingers crossed that a deal can be made soon.

The cost of bringing over Navarrete to the Philippines would entail massive funding and Singson swears he doesn’t mind spending just to make sure Suarez gets a stab at ring glory.

“Gov. Chavit always reminds me that I don’t fight just for personal glory but for the country’s honor,” Suarez said during a presser held Tuesday at Singson’s residence at the Corinthian Gardens in Quezon City.

Though it is going to be a daunting task to hold a Suarez-Navarrete showdown on local soil, Delfin Boholst, who serves as Suarez’s chief trainer, provided a glimmer of hope.

“Actually, after we won against Castañeda, I was approached by Carl

Moretti and asked if who would we like to fight next,” Boholst, Suarez’s long-time pal in the national team, said.

“I made it clear that Charly wants Navarrete,” added Boholst.

Moretti is one of Bob Arum’s top executives at Top Rank, which holds promotional rights over Navarrete and even Suarez.