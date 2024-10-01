Celebrity romance: Should journalists demand the truth?

Fine, don’t explain. Just make our day — especially for those who admire undeniably good-looking actors who take on all sorts of roles in films and on television. We’ve seen what we’ve seen. We know what we know. We don’t need verification from those caught in the act.

Before Alcantara and Paras, there was also the couple Barbie Imperial and Richard Gutierrez, who have refused to be labeled as new sweethearts despite being “documented” by seemingly star-stalking netizens in close togetherness at various spots in the country and abroad, including not-so-distant South Korea. Their denial of a relationship surfaced after Sarah Lahbati made it known that she had walked out on Gutierrez.

The latest photos of Imperial and Gutierrez together were taken in Italy, where Gutierrez is filming his latest action series, Incognito. Imperial has not been mentioned as part of the cast, so it appears she is there solely as Gutierrez’s companion. The “incognito” lover, perhaps?

Also in the cast of Incognito are two new sweethearts who likewise refuse the label: Maris Racal and Anthony Jennings. Fellow columnist Alex Brosas reported on their “hidden romance” just a few days ago, so we won’t delve further into a colleague’s story.

And oh, we’re not really bothered by showbiz idols falling in and out of love, living together, marrying, or even breaking up for good without admitting anything to the public or the press. Whatever well-known stars do or don’t do is always interesting or downright entertaining.

What would the world be without stars to entertain humankind?

We even welcome personalities like Emman Atienza, the youngest daughter of GMA 7 host Kim Atienza, who calls attention to herself and her friends by featuring not-so-funny jokes in her vlog and ranting when her type of humor was singled out for being in poor taste. Keep going your merry way, girl! We’ll keep going with ours.

Of course, the press and the world sympathize with stars who face sad and difficult situations—whether it’s getting jailed, falling seriously ill, struggling with depression, or leaving this world altogether. We’re also aware of the degenerate trolls and bashers who take joy in the misfortunes of celebrities.

Showbiz idols are not typically government officials paid with taxpayers’ money. Only a few actors have been voted into public office — and some have been jailed for misconduct in positions funded by the public. Erring politicians and government officials (including those in the military and police) should be castigated in all forums until they “own up” or their cases are brought to court. It’s not the job of entertainment journalists to make showbiz idols admit their romantic affairs, especially since these have no impact on the taxes they pay to the government.

***

The engagement between Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and Sam Milby has been “permanently” dissolved. They seem to have never officially admitted that the engagement was called off; they simply went their separate ways. No one married anyone.

Gray recently traveled to England with her parents, where their car was robbed in London by smashing the back window. Would that have happened if Sam had been with them?