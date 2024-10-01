Blackpink Jennie teases 'Mantra'

Jennie, member of the K-pop girl group Blackpink, releases a snippet of her upcoming single “Mantra.”

On her Instagram account, the artist posted an 18-second video of her biting a piece of cherry while a part of the song plays in the background.

“Mantra” is set to be released on 11 October. The singer even wrote “10/11,” as the post’s caption.

The upcoming single is Jennie’s first solo drop after signing a partnership deal with Columbia Records.

The song will be her comeback after a year since the release of “You & Me” in October 2023.

According to YG Entertainment, the Korean Entertainment agency of Blackpink, the group is scheduled to have a comeback and set off a world tour in 2025.