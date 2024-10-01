BINI to add sweetness at ASIYA music fest

Nation’s girl group BINI will be one of the headliners of the ASIYA music fest, hitting the stage on the second day of the event.

ASIYA Music Festival and Conference, the first of its kind to be held in the Philippines, is set to happen on 12 and 13 October at the World Trade Center Metro Manila.

Aside from BINI, other local artists that will perform are Flu, Gabba, Jose Miguel, Juan Carlos, Reese Lansangan, UDD, Urbandub, YsanYgo, and Zild.

Meanwhile, foreign artists who will grace the local stage are South Korean band HYUKOH, Taiwanese group Sunset Rollercoaster, Taiwanese artist 9M88, Babychair from Malaysia, South Korea’s Colde, Imase and Salasa of Japan, Thailand’s Numcha, and Shye from Singapore.

Tickets are available at www.asiyafest.com.