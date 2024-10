LOOK: Senator Nancy Binay and Monsour Del Rosario officially filed their certificates of candidacy (CoCs) to run for Makati's mayor and vice mayor, respectively. They were the first to submit their CoCs at the Barangay Valenzuela Comelec office.

