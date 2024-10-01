Bayan Muna seeks House comeback

After failing to secure a House seat in 2022 for the first time since 2001, Bayan Muna is seeking a Congressional comeback.

Led by human rights lawyer Neri Colmenares, the party-list filed its certificate of candidacy (CoC) on Tuesday, 1 October, at the Manila Hotel.

Colmenares said the party-list's top priority is to advocate for affordable oil prices as well as lower electricity and water rates.

"Ang aming panukala ay hanapan ng gobyerno ng paraan na gawin niya na bumaba ang presyo ng mga bilihin (Our proposal is for the government to find a way to lower the price of goods)," Colmenares said.

The former lawmaker is also advocating for the removal of value-added tax in electricity, water, and fuel.

"Kasi malaking bagay yan, 12 percent yan. Kung matanggal mo yan, maiibsan ang ating mamamayan (Because that's a big thing that's 12 percent. If you remove that, our people will be relieved)," Colmenares added.

Also among the party-list's platforms are a P1,300 daily wage across the country and a corruption-free government.

Colmenares was accompanied by Bayan Muna Party-list second nominee Carlos Zarate and third nominee Ferdie Gaite.