Bambam’s social media posts raise concerns among netizens

Netizens raised their concerns with GOT7 member Bambam’s alarming posts on X.
The artist’s recent cryptic posts worry fans as he mentions death in one of them.
“People around me is the reason I'm dying,” Bambam wrote as a reply to an X user who advised him to surround himself with good and supportive people.
“Hope you find comfort in us 💚,” the post read.
On 30 September, Bambam shared a story on his Instagram saying, “I'll be gone for good. 2025."
Today, 1 October, Bambam posted a link to Justin Bieber’s song “Changes” on the same day.
The lyrics say, "Sometimes, I'll go to sleep early. Sometimes, I can't close my eyes. Sometimes, I smile like it's all good. Even though there's pain underneath it."
Bambam has been sharing alarming messages since August of this year, which has raised his fans’ eyebrows.
Although there is no clear reason behind the artist’s posts, his fanbase, Ahgase, floods him with support and comforting words.
In line with this month’s celebration of the World Mental Health month, fans urge Bambam to prioritize his mental health and not be afraid to ask for help when needed.