Atayde seeks fresh mandate

Quezon City First District Representative Juan Carlos “Arjo” Atayde on Tuesday filed his certificate of candidacy (CoC) for a second term as representative of the first legislative district of Quezon City under the “Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas.”

Accompanied by his family and QC Mayor Joy Belmonte, Atayde filed his certificate at the National Capital Region Office of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) in San Juan City.

Aside from his mother Sylvia Sanchez-Atayde and the mayor, the lawmaker was also joined by his supporters.

The legislator is seeking a second term "in order to continue the programs and projects that have benefited the people of Distrito Uno."

"We want to follow through on the anti-flooding projects that we have in the pipeline, as well as continue crafting and passing legislation that will benefit the families and residents of our district," said Atayde.

During his term, Atayde authored various measures that were passed into law, such as the Eddie Garcia Law, the Internet Transactions Act, the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act, and the Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers Act.

The solon is also the standard-bearer of the administration coalition "Alyansa para sa Bagong Pilipinas" in the city's first district.

Aside from continuing his legislative programs and advocacies in Quezon City District 1, he has also pledged to support the legislative agenda of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as well as his senatorial slate in the 2025 elections.

Prior to filing his candidacy for congressman, Atayde joined members of his slate in Amoranto Coliseum, where they filed their CoCs for councilor in the first district.