Aegis frat members guilty over Castillo hazing case

The Manila Regional Trial Court on Tuesday has convicted 10 fraternity members of the Aegis Juris in the 2017 hazing death of University of Santo Tomas law freshman Horacio “Atio” Castillo III.

Manila RTC Branch 11 has found the accused guilty beyond reasonable doubt of violating the Republic Act 8049 or the Anti-Hazing Law and were sentenced to reclusion perpetua, or up to 40 years in prison.

Convicted were Arvin Balag, Mhin Wei Chan, Axel Hipe Ralph Trangia, Oliver Onofre, Joshua Macabali, Robin Ramos, Marcelino Bagtang, Hans Rodrigo and Jose Salamat

The court said Castillo’s death caused “pain, agony, anxiety, suffering and mental anguish” to his family and ordered the 10 frat members to jointly and severally pay Castillo’s heirs P461,800 in actual expenses, P75,000 in civil indemnity, P75,000 in moral damages and P75,000 in exemplary damages.

Meantime, UST Law dean Atty. Nilo Divina welcomed the decision of the court on the case as it underscores the importance of the rule of law and the trust in due process and the legal system.

“I acknowledge the court’s decision in this case. I continue to extend my heartfelt sympathies and prayers to the parents of Atio for their loss,” Divina said.

To recall, Atio was a 22-year-old freshman student at the university’s Faculty of Civil Law who died on 17 September 2017 from “severe blunt traumatic injuries” after allegedly undergoing three to four hours of initiation rites by the Aegis Juris fraternity.

The accused pleaded not guilty during their arraignment in July 2018.

Meanwhile, Carmina Castillo, mother of Atio expressed gratitude to the Department of Justice led by Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, adding that the guilty verdict is a “team effort.”

“It has been proven that the Aegis Juris has been practicing hazing and it is time check your policies and laws in the school,” said Carmina. “I would like to reiterate that the school, the university, the civil law department, the dean himself failed to protect our son.”

Atio’s father Horacio Sr., on the other hand, said that “it’s about time heads should roll in UST.”

“We believe that UST should make changes. We are holding them responsible for what they did to our son. They failed the second parents. The dean himself should have done something beforehand,” the mother added.

Meantime, Divina stressed that he disagrees with the statements of Atio’s parents regarding his protection at school.

“I respectfully disagree with the statement of Mrs. Carmina Castillo that UST and the Faculty of Civil Law failed in their duty to protect her son. The university and the faculty have always implemented and upheld policies that promote the safety and welfare of all students,” Divina said.