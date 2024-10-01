Abra survives Parañaque rally

Abra survived Parañaque’s furious assault to prevail, 84-80, in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Sixth Season late Monday at the Olivarez College Gym in Parañaque City.

Way behind, 62-81, the Patriots clamped down on defense while unloading 18 points to threaten at 79-82, still 26.2 seconds to go.

The Patriots even got the chance to tie after John Uduba made his first free throw then deliberately missed the second with 3.4 seconds left.

Abra’s Paul Desiderio, however, snagged the rebound, got fouled and converted both charities for the final count that lifted the Weavers to a final 18-10 slate in the round-robin elimination phase of the two-division, 29-team tournament.

Ranked seventh in the North Division, Abra will tangle with second-seed Pampanga (26-2) in the three-game division playoffs that start on 5 October.

The Patriots slid to 17-11 in a tie with the South Cotabato Warriors, who subdued the top South Division qualifier Quezon Huskers, 93-86, earlier.

Parañaque finished fifth and will be pitted against fourth-seed Zamboanga Master Sardines in the South playoffs.

Wendelino Comboy knocked in back-to-back triples to push Abra to that 19-point spread with more than six minutes left.

It was Roi Sumang, however, who clinched the Daily Fantasy best player honors with 16 points, eight assists, three rebounds and two steals.

Desiderio finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds, Mark Yee 16 points and eight rebounds, and Comboy 10 points.

Parañaque got 20 points from Jielo Razon, who poured 13 in the fourth quarter, plus four assists and three steals; 16 points plus 11 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks from Uduba; and 14 points, five rebounds and three steals from Olegario.

South Cotabato was powered by Jammer Jamito with 20 points and 15 rebounds, Mark Cruz with 16 points, six rebounds and four assists, and Val Acuna with 12 points.

Quezon Province, which ended up 21-7, drew 22 points from Judel Fuentes, 13 from Robin Roño and 10 each from Rodel Gravera and LJ Gonzales.

The Huskers are pitted against No. 8 qualifier Negros Muscovados in the playoffs where the top four finishers have the homecourt edge.

Quezon City TODA Aksyon dumped also-ran Bicolandia, 108-88, and kept its playoff hopes alive with a 15-13 slate.