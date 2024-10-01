Aboitiz Land names Rafael Fernandez de Mesa new CEO

Aboitiz Land, Inc., the real estate arm of the Aboitiz Group, has announced that Rafael Fernandez de Mesa will take on the role of Chief Executive Officer effective January 1, 2025.

He will succeed current President and CEO David Rafael, who will retire at the end of the year after leading the developer for five years.

Fernandez de Mesa's appointment marks the return of Aboitiz Land’s leadership to the Aboitiz family. A fifth-generation family member, he will lead the techglomerate’s land and residential business unit, continuing his current responsibilities as Head of Economic Estates in Aboitiz InfraCapital and bringing with him a wealth of industry expertise.

Fernandez de Mesa plays a key role in the ongoing success of the award-winning Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates. Located in Batangas, Cebu, and Tarlac, the estates now span nearly 2,000 hectares, host over 250 global industry leaders, employ more than 100,000 Filipinos, and have attracted over P155 billion in investments.

Fernandez de Mesa has spent most of his Aboitiz career with the Land arm, servicing most recently as First Vice President of Operations from 2016 to 2020.

He has also held leadership roles across various areas, including Business Development, Project Management, Technical Services, Construction, Property Management, and the Residential, Industrial and Commercial Business Units. Prior to joining the Aboitiz Group he worked in banking for BBVA and Banco Santander in the United States.

He also holds various directorships within the Aboitiz Group, serving on the boards of Aboitiz Land, Aboitiz InfraCapital, and Aboitiz Construction, underscoring his extensive skills and experience.