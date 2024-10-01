A whole new world: First Disney store opens in Phl

“Laughter is timeless, imagination has no age and dreams are forever.” The heart of what Disney has always stood for — a world where magic exists and dreams come true — is echoed in these remarks from Walt Disney himself.

There’s a new location for Disney lovers to feel the “happily ever after” charm. Inviting everyone to enter a world of enchantments similar to the “happiest place on Earth,” the first-ever Disney store in the Philippines and in Southeast Asia has officially opened its doors at SM Mall of Asia, Level 1 North Main Mall.

The moment you step inside, you’re welcomed by a statue of Ariel inviting you to be “part of (her) world.” Mickey and Minnie Mouse are there too, greeting guests with their iconic “We got ears! Say cheers,” as you continue, you’re transported to a “tale as old as time,” with the store transforming into a magical kingdom filled with beloved characters, collectibles and apparel. A large statue of Belle engrossed in her books at the library adds to the enchanting atmosphere.