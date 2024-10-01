A whole new world: First Disney store opens in Phl

“Laughter is timeless, imagination has no age and dreams are forever.” The heart of what Disney has always stood for — a world where magic exists and dreams come true — is echoed in these remarks from Walt Disney himself.
There’s a new location for Disney lovers to feel the “happily ever after” charm. Inviting everyone to enter a world of enchantments similar to the “happiest place on Earth,” the first-ever Disney store in the Philippines and in Southeast Asia has officially opened its doors at SM Mall of Asia, Level 1 North Main Mall.
The moment you step inside, you’re welcomed by a statue of Ariel inviting you to be “part of (her) world.” Mickey and Minnie Mouse are there too, greeting guests with their iconic “We got ears! Say cheers,” as you continue, you’re transported to a “tale as old as time,” with the store transforming into a magical kingdom filled with beloved characters, collectibles and apparel. A large statue of Belle engrossed in her books at the library adds to the enchanting atmosphere.
“The bare necessities” for any Disney enthusiast’s collection are plenty in the store. The Disney Store in SM Mall of Asia is like “a whole new world” for fans to explore, offering everything from soft toys that make you want to sing “Hakuna Matata” to clothing that will make you “feel like a princess.”
Shoppers can anticipate authentic and premium toys and plush, fashionable apparel, costumes, homeware and more collectibles in each area of the store, which has been painstakingly created to capture the essence of Disney and make every visit seem like an adventure.
“To infinity and beyond!” would be an apt description of the store’s impressive range of merchandise. Fans can find everything from Mickey and Minnie memorabilia to exclusive items featuring beloved characters from Disney Princesses, Winnie the Pooh, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars. You’ll even find a towering Darth Vader statue, flanked by his stormtroopers — just keep an eye out for his glowing red lightsaber. Meanwhile, Elsa is busy “letting it go” nearby, and Spiderman is swinging through the aisles. There’s so much enchantment here that even Scrooge McDuck would be envious.
Discover that “the magic is in the details” as you browse the hallways; the store has captivating displays and immersive areas that transport you to “walking right down the middle of Main Street, U.S.A.” There are kid-friendly interactive zones, family-friendly photo ops and even unique surprises that will make you “grinning like a Cheshire Cat.”
The Disney Store is more than just a place to shop; it’s where families can create memories. Whether you’re choosing the perfect gift or simply enjoying the magic of beloved characters and stories, it’s a place where you can truly “let your conscience be your guide.”
In this “bibbidi-bobbidi-boo” setting, the magic of Disney comes alive in every corner — a place where “all it takes is faith, trust and a little bit of pixie dust.”
As you exit the store, cradling your magical treasures and humming “A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes,” you’ll come to realize that this is truly a place where dreams come to life. Here, “the second star to the right” always points the way home, reminding you that “if you keep on believing, the dream that you wish will come true.”
Whether you’re hunting for the perfect gift this coming Christmas or simply seeking a sprinkle of enchantment, make your way to the Disney Store at SM Mall of Asia.
After all, “it’s kind of fun to do the impossible.”