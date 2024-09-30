Zachary Levi endorses Trump for president, shocking fans and netizens

While many Hollywood stars are backing Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, Shazam star Zachary Levi has thrown his support behind Donald Trump for the 2024 US presidential election.
Appearing at a Trump rally in Michigan, Levi moderated a discussion between Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, leaving fans stunned. He explained his endorsement by recalling his upbringing in a Christian conservative household, noting that his parents’ shift from Kennedy Democrats to Reagan Republicans instilled in him a distrust of government and industry.
Though Levi had supported RFK Jr. before his campaign withdrawal, he now believes Trump is the best choice. "We live in a very broken world," Levi said. "Of the two choices that we have, President Trump is the man that can get us there." The crowd cheered as he echoed Trump’s slogan, promising to "make America great again."
Levi’s endorsement stirred mixed reactions online. Some hailed it as "the coolest thing Zachary Levi has done in forever," while others expressed disappointment, with one user saying, "Well, that’s disappointing to learn."
The actor, known for his roles in Shazam! and Chuck, previously criticized Trump in 2020, calling him "vulgar" and "narcissistic." His recent endorsement follows a series of controversies, including criticism of the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine.
Levi acknowledged the potential impact of his political stance, telling the crowd it might be “career suicide” in Hollywood’s liberal environment, but he remained firm in his decision.
(Sources: Fox News, The Daily Beast, Wion News)