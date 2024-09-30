Typhoon ‘Julian’ leaves 1 dead

Typhoon “Julian” started to move away from Batanes on Monday after causing destruction and displacing hundreds of families.

At least one died in Cagayan when a motorcycle rider identified as Benjoe Castrence, 25, was electrocuted by a fallen electric cable in Sta. Ana while returning home from work. He was declared dead on arrival at Fr. Gerry Felipe Memorial Hospital.

The Cagayan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office reported that 828 individuals from 284 families were evacuated due to severe flooding in six municipalities: Sta. Praxedes, Gattaran, Calayan, Pamplona, Gonzaga and Sta. Ana.

Among the evacuees, 116 families stayed outside the evacuation centers, while 172 families took refuge in designated areas.

As of 5 p.m., weather bureau Pagasa reported that “Julian’s” center was estimated at 95 kilometers west-southwest of Itbayat, Batanes, moving 15 km per hour west-northwestward.

The typhoon had maximum sustained winds of 175 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 215 km/h, and central pressure of 940 hectoPascals (hPa).

The public was warned of strong typhoon-force winds possibly extending outwards up to 560 km from the center.

Meantime, Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 4 remained hoisted over Batanes with threats of typhoon-force winds, which may result in significant to severe threats to life and property.

According to Pagasa, the peak of the devastating typhoon-force winds will be felt over areas under Wind Signal No. 4 from Monday afternoon until evening.

Track and intensity outlook

Pagasa forecast “Julian” to move generally westward to northwestward while decelerating over the Bashi Channel on Monday and begin recurving on Tuesday while moving slowly, then turning generally northeastward on Wednesday towards the southwestern coast of Taiwan, where it is forecast to make landfall on the same day.

“Julian may briefly leave the Philippine area of responsibility during this period, but bulletins are expected to continue,” the bureau said.

It added that the typhoon would then cross the rugged terrain of Taiwan and emerge over the waters east of Taiwan by Wednesday evening or early Thursday morning.

“Julian” is expected to exit the PAR on Thursday.

Dams release water

Three Luzon dams released water following heavy rains from the typhoon.

These were Ambuklao and Binga in Benguet province and Magat on the Magat River, a major tributary of the Cagayan River.

Pagasa’s monitoring as of 8 a.m. showed that Ambuklao and Magat opened one gate and two gates, respectively. Magat, on the other hand, opened one gate.

Food packs prepositioned

On Monday, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) announced that its field offices in Northern Luzon continued to preposition family food packs and other relief items to support local government units in the path of typhoon “Julian.”

“Two weeks ago, we sent food packs to Batanes, and we currently have over 17,000 packs readily accessible for our fellow citizens,” said DSWD Disaster Response Management Group Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao.

Dumlao added that the DSWD in Cagayan Valley was closely monitoring weather updates and relevant information from various sources.

“All teams are on standby for possible activation,” Dumlao said. “Additional food packs are also prepositioned at our provincial warehouse in Cagayan. We will send augmentation support immediately when needed.”

The agency’s field office in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) ensured the availability of food and non-food items, along with transportation and communication equipment for delivering relief supplies to areas affected by the weather disturbance.

Airport operations disrupted

Typhoon “Julian” caused the suspension of airport operations in the northern part of the country.

On Monday, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) reported that moderate to heavy rainfall had impacted the airports under its control.

Following intense rains, the Philippine Airlines flight from Manila to Laoag was canceled and returned to Manila, prompting the suspension of visual flight rules at Laoag International Airport.

The CAAP noted that Lingayen Airport was experiencing moderate to heavy rainfall, resulting in suspended flight operations.

The Baguio airport, currently under wind signal No. 1, faced moderate to high winds, leading to its operations being halted.

VFR operations at San Fernando Airport have been suspended, and Vigan Airport operations were also suspended. Basco Airport, under signal number 4, ceased operations. Tuguegarao Airport was under signal number 2, with no scheduled commercial or general aviation flights. Flights at Cauayan and Palanan Airports were canceled.

Apayao access roads closed

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in Apayao announced the closure of several access roads as of 10:30 a.m. on Monday.

According to the 2nd District Engineering Office, the Apayao-Ilocos Norte Road was closed due to high water levels on the detour road at the ongoing Annaran Bridge construction project at the Madalagudug River in Butao, Calanasan.

Additionally, the Apayao-Ilocos Norte Road was closed because of high water levels at the Tanglagan Bridge construction project over the Apayao/Tanglagan River in Tanglagan, Calanasan.

The Claveria-Calanasan-Kabugao Road was also closed due to soil collapse in Barangay Ferdinand, Calanasan.

In Abra province, the Abra-Kalinga Road in Poblacion, Malibcong, was not passable as of 7:30 a.m. due to soil collapse. The Abra-Ilocos Norte Road in Nagaparan, Danglas, was also closed due to a landslide.