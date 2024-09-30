Tigers get slapped with harsh reality

University of Santo Tomas (UST) got a dose of reality following a convincing 67-88 loss to De La Salle University in Season 87 University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) men’s basketball tournament last Sunday.

Growling Tigers playmaker Forthsky Padrigao said losing to the reigning champions via a wide margin is a reality check that they are still far from their goal, which is to win their first UAAP crown in nearly two decades.

After a fruitless performance last year, the Tigers have made huge strides this year with the appointment of Pido Jarencio, the coach who led them to the UAAP title in 2006.

Padrigao was activated after successful seasons at Ateneo de Manila University while Chase Lane, Amiel Acido and Geremy Robinson were recruited to join holdover Nic Cabañero in spearheading the UST attack.

The overhaul was worth it as the Tigers won three of their first four matches, igniting speculations that they have what it takes to contend for the title.

But the Green Archers gave them a harsh reality check.

‘I think we still need to improve our chemistry.’

Mike Phillips ran wild, dropping a monster double-double performance of 12 points and 18 rebounds while reigning Most Valuable Player Kevin Quiambao posted 10 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Green Archers, who bounced back after a dismal loss to University of the East in their previous game.

Padrigao said their loss is an eye-opener on the things they need to work on.

“I think we still need to improve our chemistry. As we can see, La Salle is really a solid team,” said the 6-foot-1 Padrigao, a former MVP frontrunner who is now the most veteran in the current crop of Tigers.

“They are the champions. They’ve already been through a lot. On the other hand, we’re just starting out as a team. I think it’s part of our growing pains that we can still achieve it throughout the season. We’ll just accept this setback and move on to the next.”

But their next foe is also no ordinary squad.

University of the Philippines is playing like a well-oiled machine as it has yet to suffer a loss in its first five games, thanks to the stellar plays of stars like Francis Lopez, JD Cagulangan, Terrence Fortea and rookie sensation Quintin Millora-Brown.