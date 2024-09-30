Tamaraws near 1st V-League crown

A well-rested Far Eastern University (FEU) side came out firing on all cylinders to overpower De La Salle University 25-22, 25-20, 18-25, 25-19 in Game 1 of the 2024 V-League Men’s Collegiate Challenge best-of-three finals showdown late Sunday at the Philsports Arena.

The Tamaraws fended off the Green Spikers’ rally attempt as they bounced back in the fourth set behind Arnet Bituin to seal the nearly two-hour victory that put them a win from bagging their first V-League crown.

The Tamaraws will shoot for the clincher on Wednesday at 2 p.m.

“We just simply focused on the things we need to improve on during training. At the same time, we use our strengths to our advantage,” said FEU head coach Eddieson Orcullo, reflecting on the adjustments that have propelled their successful season.

Orcullo also pointed out that correcting their mistakes and playing to their strengths were pivotal in overcoming La Salle’s resurgence.

After a third-set struggle where the Tamaraws lost momentum, Orcullo acknowledged that the Green Spikers were expected to fight hard to extend the match.

“La Salle was expected to win the third set. Fortunately, our players showed mental toughness. They wanted to have a strong finish,” Orcullo added.

His challenge to finish strong was met with a resounding response as FEU regrouped and delivered a commanding performance in the fourth set.

Dryx Saavedra powered the Tamaraws with a match-high 19 points, including 16 attacks and three blocks, leading the offensive charge while Lirick Mendoza dominated the middle with 13 points on 11 kills and two blocks, providing crucial defensive stops at the net.

The contributions from FEU’s incoming rookies proved to be a game-changer. Bituin was instrumental in the final set, while Mikko Espartero added 11 markers, providing crucial support during critical moments.

Yong Mendoza, meanwhile, returned to the starting lineup and delivered a strong 13-point performance, tallying 10 spikes, two blocks, and three aces for La Salle.

However, the Green Spikers’ 31 errors throughout the match proved costly.

Chris Hernandez added 10 points, but top scorer Rui Ventura was held to just nine markers, limiting La Salle’s offensive options.

The Tamaraws dominated the first two sets, showcasing their depth and fresh legs while exploiting La Salle’s fatigue. Their solid defense, precise blocking and sharp attacking kept the Green Spikers off balance, preventing them from establishing an early rhythm.

However, the Tamaraws faltered in the third frame, allowing the Green Spikers to mount a spirited comeback.

Despite trailing early, La Salle found momentum through aggressive net play and timely kills, fueled by a renewed sense of urgency.

The Green Spikers, who blew a 2-0 set lead but held off the UST Golden Spikers in the fifth to clinch the other finals berth last Wednesday, turned a narrow 8-7 lead into a commanding 12-7 advantage with a four-point surge.

Riding that momentum, La Salle held off multiple FEU comeback attempts, extending its lead to 20-14 after a crucial blocking error on an FEU challenge.

With the set slipping away, the Tamaraws couldn’t close the gap, allowing La Salle to secure the third frame and stay alive in the match.