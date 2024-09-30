Solon: MMCA ‘clear resistance’ against China’s bullying

Senator Risa Hontiveros on Monday characterized the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ ongoing joint patrols with its counterparts from Australia, Japan and New Zealand as a “clear resistance” against China’s bullying in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

The AFP announced the start of the multi-lateral maritime cooperative activity (MMCA) among the participating countries on Sunday which serves as the country’s fourth MMCA with its like-minded allies near the WPS.

“The joint patrols are a clear display of our resistance to China’s bullying. These exercises demonstrate the commitment of the international community to uphold the rules-based order in the entire South China Sea,” Hontiveros said.

The AFP confirmed the presence of Chinese vessels within the vicinity of the MMCA area but noted that the maritime activities “proceeded as planned without any interference.”

Hontiveros said the MMCA “shows that we who believe in the rule of law will not tolerate any form of violence, threat, or intimidation.”

“I do think that this helps put China in her place,” said the senator.

She also added that it is time for the Chinese government to uphold and honor its commitments to the international framework established by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and the BBNJ Agreement.

“It has always been clear that it is China who is provoking tensions in the West Philippine Sea — not us — so it is China who must stop her aggression,” Hontiveros said.

In a maritime forum on Monday, Defense Secretary Gilberto “Gibo” Teodoro Jr. said the WPS dispute should be settled “in accordance with UNCLOS and not to recreate a narrative of what international law is and use deceptive language, engage in spurious conduct, sub rosa conduct in order to subvert countries which stand up to them.”

“That is unacceptable and that is why perhaps all of us are here because we agree that where we do not agree, we agree to settle it in a fair, transparent, and open manner under an agreed framework of law and procedures. That is clear,” Teodoro said.