Santos: Knight in shining armor

Letran College big man Kevin Santos seems to have the knack to be always at the right place at the right time in Season 100 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) men’s basketball tournament.

After winning against championship contender College of Saint Benilde last 22 September, Santos’ late-game heroics allowed the Knights to prevail over Final Four contenders Emilio Aguinaldo College and University of Perpetual Help System Dalta and sit alongside Mapua University in second place in the standings with similar 5-2 win-loss records.

The versatile big man averaged a double-double of 14.5 points and 10.0 rebounds laced by 5.5 blocks, 1.5 steals, and 0.5 assists in Letran’s last two games to earn the Collegiate Press Corps NCAA Player of the Week award backed by Discovery Suites and World Balance for the period 24 to 29 September.

‘We’re just aggressive on our defense and I just follow the system.’

Against the feisty Generals, Santos recorded a career-high of 17 points, alongside six blocks, five rebounds, and a steal punctuated by a one-handed dunk to slam the door on EAC’s comeback attempt en route to a 75-73 win.

Then, he followed it up with a double-double game of 12 points and 15 rebounds with two steals and one block as the Knights prevailed against the Altas, 92-83, in the league’s first triple-overtime game in a decade.

He was also responsible for stretching the match for the Knights as he made a crucial bucket in the last 6.4 seconds of regulation to send the game to the first extra period.

In the third overtime, Santos made his efforts on defense known with two boards, one assist, one steal, and one block.

The 6-foot-7 Pampanga big man said it’s all about staying ready when head coach Allen Ricardo calls his number.

“We’re just aggressive on our defense and I just follow the system. I trust Coach Allen whenever he puts me in the game and I give my 100 percent,” Santos said.

Ricardo, a two-time NCAA juniors division champion mentor, expects Santos to become even better as Letran guns for a redemption season after missing the Final Four last year.

“He starting to get more composed, so for the upcoming games I am looking forward to him having a better attitude and body language going into those games and I know he will have a big impact on the team,” Ricardo said.