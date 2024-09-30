SHOW

Sam Verzosa raises over P200M in car auction for charity

SAM Verzosa
SAM Verzosaphotograph by jeff fernando for the daily tribune
Businessman and TV host Sam Verzosa Sam raised more than P200 million from the auction of 10 of his luxury cars for charity, among them a Lamborghini, Rolls Royce, BMW, Audi, Masertati and Bentley.

He told DAILY TRIBUNE that revenues from the auction will go to the less fortunate and should go a long way into addressing health issues.

“Most of the time kapag nag-iikot tayo or may lalapit sa atin, madalas na request nila pang-dialysis, pambili ng gamot, pandagdag sa bayarin sa ospital. Kaya ito ang naisip ko na gawin. Matagal ko nang plano ito (When I go on rounds most times, people would come up to me requesting for help with funds for dialysis, medicines or augment hospital bills. That’s why I thought of this),” Sam said.

The Driven to Heal Charity Event proceeds will fund the construction of a dialysis and diagnostics center in the City of Manila where Sam grew up.

He had also auctioned off other vehicles from his impressive collection in the past to fund a bone marrow transplant facility for cancer patients through the Philippine General Hospital.

The member of the House of Representatives under the Tutok to Win party-list hopes to be able to expand his reach to other parts of Manila so that more people may be helped.

