Rune storms into Japan Open semis

TOKYO, Japan (AFP) — Denmark’s Holger Rune fought back from a match point down to reach the Japan Open semifinals after beating Kei Nishikori 3-6, 6-2, 7-5.

Rune, the No. 6 seed, came back from the brink to win four straight games and end the Japanese veteran’s challenge in front of a lively crowd in Tokyo.

“It was about getting that first serve, and if I could save that match point I knew that I could put on pressure,” Rune said.

“The momentum shifted a little bit. I lifted myself up, I was more positive.”

Rune’s semifinal opponent will be France’s Arthur Fils, who beat defending champion Ben Shelton 7-5, 6-7 (5/7), 7-6 (7/2).

France’s Ugo Humbert will face the Czech Republic’s Tomas Machac in the other semifinal.

Nishikori, 34, has been plagued by injuries and he returned to Grand Slam competition at the French Open in May after an absence of almost three years.

He has been in inspired form this week and took control of the match early on.

The Dane needed a medical time-out in the third set and he said that “in one moment I thought it was not going to be.”

“But I just kept my belief and trusted my fighting spirit, that was really all I could do and I managed to get through,” Rune said.

“Definitely one for the books.”

Rune is the only seeded player left in the tournament after Fils dispatched No. 8 Shelton after an epic contest.

The Frenchman had two match points in the second set but Shelton fought back to take it to a decisive third set.