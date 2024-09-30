‘Right-hand man’ keys FEU triumph

Far Eastern University (FEU) posted a shock 66-65 overtime win over Ateneo de Manila University to barge into the win column of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 87 men’s basketball tournament late Sunday.

But it wasn’t just the players who worked hard for the victory.

FEU coach Sean Chambers gave credit to his coaching staff, especially to his “right-hand man” who holds the key in beating the mighty Blue Eagles.

Chambers, who was greeted with four straight losses in his first ever coaching stint in the Philippines, said their earthshaking victory wouldn’t be possible without the cooperation among his coaches in Denok Miranda, Bert Flores and Gabby Severino, who has a pretty good idea on how to solve the Ateneo puzzle.

“Gabby’s phenomenal. He’s my right-hand man right now. He’s my first assistant,” said Chambers, referring to the seasoned mentor who is now serving as the kryptonite to the vaunted Blue Eagles game plan.

‘All of the coaches are important to what we’re doing.’

“I love everything that Gabby brings to the table. But basically, we’ve all studied the video and we put up a game plan and we stuck to it.”

Severino knows the Blue Eagles like the back of his hand.

In fact, he was part of the Ateneo coaching staff for 21 years, giving him a golden opportunity to learn at the feet of some of the country’s brightest mentors like Norman Black, Bo Perasol, Sandy Arespacochaga and Tab Baldwin.

He, however, left the Blue Eagles in 2022 to join Charles Tiu at College of Saint Benilde before agreeing to serve as deputy of Miranda at FEU the following year.

Last year, the Blue Eagles suffered the impact of Severino’s move to the Tamaraws as they got beaten in their two matches in the eliminations. No UAAP coach had ever beaten Ateneo twice in the regular season — not even Franz Pumaren, Aldin Ayo or Goldwin Monteverde.

Still, Chambers lauded their collective effort in clinching their first win.

“All of the coaches are important to what we’re doing,” the 59-year-old former Philippine Basketball Association import said.