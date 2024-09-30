Retrospective exhibit fetes National Artist Leandro Locsin

The exhibit The Poet of Concrete: The Architecture of National Artist Leandro Locsin is a retrospective of the life and works of one of the most important names in the field of Philippine art and design, which opened to the public on 26 September.

The first section walks the viewers into the creative journey and illustrious career of Locsin, also known as Lindy, whose genius has left an indelible mark on Philippine architecture. It provides a comprehensive timeline of his most iconic buildings, which are presented through a collection of facsimiles of original drawings, as well as photographs and models, courtesy of Leandro V Locsin Partners (LVLP). Likewise highlighted are his works for De La Salle University, his awards as an outstanding alumnus of the school, his first and last projects. It features the structures he designed that have since been demolished.

The second part delves into his enduring influence and legacy as seen through the current work of LVLP, now headed by his son Andy. It showcases a series of images, text and scale models of key projects, which the firm has designed since Locsin’s passing in 1994. Interviews with the partners offer valuable insights into their experiences working with the National Artist and how his philosophy continues to shape their practice.

The exhibit is produced by the Center for Campus Art of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde in cooperation with the Cultural Center of the Philippines and LVLP. It also looks into the future of architecture through the lens of young talents from the DLS-CSB School of Environment and Design.

Under the mentorship of architects Jim Caumeron and Kyle Nuestro, the students conceptualized and designed buildings in response to Locsin’s renowned Brutalist approach and principles. Their scale models, along with dialogues, demonstrate how Locsin’s legacy informs the next generation of artists.

The exhibit likewise features excerpts from the essays of Filipino architects for the upcoming exhibit catalog, including Gerard Lico, Caryn Paredes-Santillan and AJ Javier, among others, as they reflect on Locsin’s work.

The Poet of Concrete: The Architecture of National Artist Leandro Locsin is curated by CCA director and architect Gerry Torres. It is open to the public from 26 September to 14 December at the 12F Gallery of the Benilde Design + Arts Campus, 950 Pablo Ocampo Street, Malate, Manila. For more information, visit facebook.com/BenildeCampusArt.