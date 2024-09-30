Pulsating sun miracle – Lipa, 8 Sept. 2024

On 8 September 2024,on the birthday of the Blessed Virgin, the changing brightness of the pulsating sun was witnessed by more than a hundred Marian devotees attending a prayer meeting at the shrine of Our Lady Mediatrix of All Grace in Banay-Banay 1, San Jose, Lipa City.

The link to the dramatic video footage of the sun’s changing glow is given below for readers to view.

The shrine has a small oratory where the statue of the Lady Mediatrix is displayed, which has miraculously been secreting rose-scented oil continuously for the last two years, attracting many devotees. In fact, it is now evolving into a pilgrim center.

View photos of the oil-shedding statue:

https://eastwindjournals.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/image-1.png

Above, close up of the Virgin’s face with the aromatic oil dripping from its nose and chin.

https://eastwindjournals.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/image-2.png

Above, beads of oil cling to the inside of the glass casing; and

https://eastwindjournals.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/image-3.png

The oil drips down to the layer of cotton placed around the wooden pedestal. When saturated, the cotton is packed into small sealed plastic cups and ziploc bags and given out to devotees. More dry cotton is put in place.

View the video footage of the pulsating sun: https://youtu.be/Ug4a8u_asFQ?si=sRdO_PWehAGaiuxO

The shrine is within a private family compound but the public, especially the sick, are welcome to visit and pray. It is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day.

Here are the directions to the shrine: from Manila, exit STAR Tollway at Lipa (Tambo) exit; turn left on J.P. Laurel Highway towards Fernando Air Base and San Jose, Batangas; at the Cuenca/San Jose junction beyond Jollibee on the left, keep left on J.P. Laurel Highway towards San Jose. The landmark is the Ping and Pacing Sari-Sari Store on the left. If you have no vehicle, hire a tricycle to take you to the landmark store.

Link of the map – https://eastwindjournals.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/7-map.jpg

Stories of healing

Two women devotees, Mae Garcia and Rowena Tomeldan, had just finished praying the rosary inside the oratory. Mae related two healing stories.

They were praying for a friend who was disturbed and in deep depression, wanting to commit suicide.

Rowena ignored her ringing cellphone because they were praying the rosary. The ringing persisted. When they finally finished praying, she answered her phone. It was the suicidal friend whom they were praying for who told them the good news that, suddenly, she felt calm and peaceful and happy for no reason at all. The prayers of Mae and Rowena to the Lady Mediatrix in that sacred oratory healed her instantly with the gift of inner peace.

Mae had a second story. They were also praying for her brother, Jojo Ocampo, who lived in Austin, Texas, and had skin cancer and had been lingering for the last two years. The doctors said surgery to remove the cancer wound was out of the question because his type of cancer was rare and very aggressive. Surgery would simply trigger the spread of the cancer. In fact, they suspected it had already spread to his lungs. Even chemotherapy was ruled out. The only resort was radiation.

While Mae and Rowena were praying for Jojo, a second biopsy was done to verify that surgery was indeed not possible. Mae also sent Jojo some of the miraculous oil together with a rosary and a Mediatrix pamphlet.

The doctors were shocked by the sudden change in the condition of the cancer wound. It was now safe to perform surgery. And so they performed the surgery on Jojo, who was completely healed and was cancer-free. (Based on interviews of Mae and Rowena).

Background

For years, the four-foot statue of Our Lady Mediatrix of All Grace was hidden away and gathering dust in a warehouse in Pateros, Metro Manila, before it was purchased by a family and brought to their home in Barangay Banay-Banay 1.

On 18 February 2022, someone cleaning the home noticed a pool of oil on the floor. Even more surprising, the oil had the sweet scent of roses. The statue was transferred to a small oratory or prayer room within the private compound, which could accommodate about 12 people. (Based on an interview of the custodian)

No shoes and slippers are allowed in the oratory. Strict silence is required so as not to disturb the people praying.