POGO workers urged to voluntarily downgrade visas, no extension for 15 Oct deadline

As part of the government's coordinated effort to address the closure of POGO operations, the BI, together with the Department of Justice (DOJ), Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), PAGCOR, Philippine National Police (PNP), National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), and the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) formed an interagency task force on the closure of POGOs.

The BI, together with PAGCOR, conducted a briefing last 30 September with representatives of POGO companies.

"During the briefing, the BI said that it may conduct implementation days for POGO companies, where we will implement their downgraded visa status and issue exit clearances on the spot,” Viado said. He added that DOLE representatives will also be present during these service days to accept surrendered Alien Employment Permits from POGO workers.

The BI emphasized that the procedures for visa downgrading have been simplified, leaving no excuse for foreign POGO workers to delay compliance.

Workers who fail to leave the country by 31 December 2024, will face deportation proceedings and be blacklisted from re-entering the Philippines.