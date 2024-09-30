POGO hub near military camp alarming, says Gibo

The Department of National Defense on Monday revealed that local authorities should have looked into the proximity of a military camp to the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) hub in Bamban, Tarlac, which was raided due to its illegal activities.

In an ambush interview, Defense Secretary Gilberto “Gibo” Teodoro Jr. said local authorities should have raised concerns about the proximity of the controversial POGO hub illegally operating near the Philippine Army’s Training and Doctrine Command (Tradoc).

“But then again, it is curious that a 32-building complex was operating within two minutes flying time away from the Tradoc and the light armor division headquarters,” Teodoro said.

“All of the authorities should have been aware at the time, particularly the local authorities,” he added.

The Tradoc headquarters in Camp O’Donnell in Capas, Tarlac, serves as the current military base which had been a frequent venue of the annual military training between the Philippines and the United States.

This also includes the Balikatan Exercises and the Combined Arms Training Exercise (CATEX “Katihan”).