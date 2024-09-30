Phl’s first ‘Musical Theatre Rave’ set 26 October in BGC

Ready for a night like no other, where Broadway meets the dance floor?

StageDoor by GMG Productions is set to host the Philippines’ first-ever Musical Theatre Rave this October.

“StageDoor is beyond excited to bring this unique experience to Manila. We’ve always aimed to create safe, inclusive spaces where fans can connect over their shared love for musical theater, and this night is the perfect way to do just that,” said Carlos Candal, GMG Productions’ CEO. “Whether you’re a seasoned theater fan or just love to sing good musicals, this event is designed for you. It’s not just a party — it’s the best night a musical theater fan could ask for.”

Featuring beats from DJ Daddy A, the event will be the ultimate celebration for musical theater lovers to hear all their favorite musical hits — from Broadway classics to Disney favorites.

The event is open to people ages 16 and up. Attendees are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite musical theater characters and participate in the costume and lip-sync contests for a chance to win exciting prizes.

StageDoor’s Musical Theater Rave will be held on 26 October at the Globe Auditorium Maybank Performing Arts Theater BGC. Tickets will go on sale via TicketWorld for P1,500, which includes entrance and two complimentary drinks. For 24 hours on 1 October, early birds can grab their tickets at a special discounted price of P999, which includes entrance only (no complimentary drinks).