Phl to host AARM in November

The Philippines will host the 32nd ASEAN Armies Rifles Meet (AARM) which is scheduled in November.

Army spokesperson, Col. Louie Dema-ala, said the country’s hosting of AARM, with this year's theme: “Strengthening partnership and camaraderie towards regional stability,” aims to foster mutual understanding and build lasting partnerships between nations.

“Rigorous preparation underway for this year’s execution of the annual ASEAN armies meet,” Dema-ala told DAILY TRIBUNE.

Dema-ala said the Philippine Army is all set in hosting the AARM, which has three components, on 18 November at Camp O’Donnell in Capas, Tarlac.

Dema-ala said the 25th ASEAN Chiefs of Army Multilateral Meeting (ACAMM)and the ASEAN Army Sergeant Majors Annual Meeting (ASMAM) are to be held simultaneously on 22 November.

He added that the annual shoot fest significantly promotes “cultural and diplomatic landmarks” among participating ASEAN nations.

During the 30th and 31st AARM editions, the Philippine Army Shooting Contingent — known for its moniker “Manunudla” (shooter in Filipino) — bagged a back-to-back third-place ranking in the said events.

These Philippine Army shooters are experts in pistol, carbine, rifle, and machine gun.