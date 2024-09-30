Pasig mayor slams concert

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto on Monday blasted a charity foundation for holding a concert at the Arcovia City on Saturday evening without getting a permit from the city government.

Sotto disclosed that while he has nothing against the foundation identified as the St. Gerrard Construction Charity Foundation, he stressed that the organizers should coordinate with the city government even if they did not get a permit to ensure the safety and security of the concertgoers.

The mayor also underscored the importance of permit in holding such event, saying the safety of the public should be priority.

“Even if they don’t get a permit, we still sent them support through security. Our policemen went there even if they didn’t coordinate with them. I have also sent our security personnel from the Peace and Order Department,” Sotto said.

‘As to the law you are citing, please read the entire law plus the Local Government Code. Don’t mislead people by twisting the meaning of the law.’

However, Curlee Discaya, president and chief executive officer of St. Gerrard Construction and Development Corporation, cited that there’s no need to get a permit from the city government as this is a private venue.

“Thank you Arcovia for allowing us to use your venue, which is a private estate, for the youth of Pasig,” Discaya said in a post on his Facebook page.

He said that Article 3 of the Batas Pambansa Blg. 880, also known as the Public Assembly Act of 1985, states that “public assemblies held in private venues, like concert halls or private estates, do not require a permit from the local government unit, as long as the property owner consents. Freedom parks (designated areas for protests and assemblies) are also exempt from the permit requirement.

Replying to Discaya’s post on his Facebook page, Sotto, however, said that Discaya has misled the public about this law.

“As to the law you are citing, please read the entire law plus the Local Government Code. Don’t mislead people by twisting the meaning of the law,” Sotto said.