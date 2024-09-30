Pasay man nabbed 11 years after warrant

A man who evaded authorities for 11 years to avoid facing a slight physical injury charge was arrested by officers of the Southern Police District (SPD) in Pasay City.

According to the report, "Saipoden," 42, was apprehended by local police in Barangay 145, Pasay. He had been wanted for slight physical injuries (Criminal Case No. R-PSY-13-18268) after a warrant was issued on 1 August, 2013 by Acting Presiding Judge Violeta M. Pereña.

Under the law, slight physical injuries are defined as offenses where the victim does not require medical attention or is not prevented from performing habitual work. This crime is punishable by arresto menor (1 day to 30 days) or a fine not exceeding P40,000.

Saipoden was among 72 most wanted individuals arrested by the SPD during its 34th Warrant Day on 27 September 2024. The operation led to the capture of six top most wanted persons (TMWP), 35 most wanted persons (MWP), and 31 other wanted persons (OWP).

SPD Director PBGen. Bernar R. Yang highlighted that these arrests underscore their ongoing commitment to upholding law and order.