Pangasinan residents avail of DoH program

MALASIQUI, Pangasinan — Around 3,000 residents here on Monday availed of the medical and dental services of the Department of Health (DoH) under its PuroKalusugan Program: Sa Bagong Pilipinas, Bawat Buhay Mahalaga Program.

The event offered dental services, medical consultation, laboratories, ECG, ultrasound, X-ray and provided medications, and vaccines to infants and elderly, among other services.

DoH Ilocos regional director Paula Paz Sydiongco said the program aims to reach the residents at the grassroots level.

“This is the closest (way) we can bring our government’s healthcare services directly to the people of the community. And this is one of our government’s thrusts that every Filipino would be healthy in accordance with the government’s eight-point agenda,” she said.

The program , according to her, was funded with P1.5 million from the Office of Senator Loren Legarda, and held in collaboration with the provincial and local government units.

A similar event will be held in Pogo town, La Union on 1 October.

Enrique Cayangos, who availed of the dental services, said he saved P650 for the tooth extraction.

“Salamat at may mga ganitong libre at malapit lang (Thank you that there are these kind of services that are for free and accessible,” he said.

Editha Cayago, an elderly beneficiary, said she got maintenance medicines for her hypertension good for 10 days as well as the pneumoccocal vaccine.

“I will also avail of the ultrasound since I am feeling a lump in my stomach area,” she said in Filipino.

Nida de Guzman also availed of dental services, provision of medicines and ECG.