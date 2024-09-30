OIL PRICE HIKE FORTHCOMING

LOOK: Petron gas station attendants in Quezon City are busy refilling customers' gas tanks amid another round of impending petroleum product price hikes. Based on the forecast, pump prices for gasoline will increase from P0.30 to P0.60 per liter; diesel, from P0.65 to P0.90 per liter; and kerosene, from P0.40 to P0.50 per liter. According to the Department of Energy's Oil Industry Management Bureau, geopolitical factors, particularly the war between Israel and Lebanon, have caused supply uncertainty, raising concerns that the war could spread to other neighboring countries.











Copied