Obiena, HOKA stage Speed Camp

The newly-launched Mach X 2 running shoes drew solid review following the staging of the HOKA Speed Camp that was supervised by noted track and field coach Emerson Obiena at the Philsports track oval in Pasig City recently.

Obiena, the father of two-time Olympian Ernest John Obiena, taught participants the proper sprinting form and technique as well as drills that tested them to their limit.

The elder Obiena, a silver medalist in the men’s pole vault event of the 1993 Chiang Mai Southeast Asian Games, got help from 2019 SEA Youth gold medalist Khrizzie Ruzol, University Athletic Association of the Philippines women’s pole vault champion Sean Harry Narag, and National Open titlist Francis Allen Sillar as well as Mejen Sumbongan and Jessamarie Libres.

”Sprint drills can significantly improve a runner’s time. For a lot of these runners, understanding the importance of proper execution is a game-changer,” Obiena said after working out with track and field athletes, most of them varsity players from various colleges and universities.

Based on the consensus of the campers, who wore the HOKA Mach X 2 during the workouts, Obiena said the shoe drew raves for “its good cushioning, adaptability and responsiveness during the drills.”

“The Mach X 2 performed well. It’s joint-friendly and reactive. Each step felt smooth, and this technology definitely supports a runner’s ability to boost speed.”

“Definitely, the running shoe is good for tempo running and cross training,” Obiena, who also wore the shoe during the workout, said during the session that concluded with mini tests for the participants to display what they learned from the event.

HOKA Philippines Marketing Manager Sharon Salvacion pointed out that the “Mach X 2 is engineered to enhance runners’ performances and times. We’re thrilled with the positive feedback we’ve received from participants about the shoe.”